Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:49 PM

1920 PARRISH STREET

1920 Parrish Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

1920 Parrish Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Francisville

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Perfectly situated in a quiet neighborhood steps from the heart of Farimount ave. Cute tree-lined street with ample street parking. Ask yourself ~ what you want in your next apartment? Are you into new construction? Do you like high-end finishes and features? And isn~t it about time you had the conveniences of modern living like in-unit laundry, air conditioning, and a dishwasher? Let~s assume you~ve answered yes to all of the above~ Look no further. Available now is this newly-built, 2 bedroom 1 bath residence is situated in a gorgeous pocket of Fairmount/Francisville. Be the first to enjoy the modern, open kitchen with stainless appliances and dining counter. Freshen up in the exquisitely tiled bath. Marvel at the natural light that streams in, and the beautiful views from the units many windows. A great opportunity to secure a new unit, in a beautiful corner lot building. Perfectly situated in a quiet neighborhood steps from the heart of Farimount ave. Cute tree-lined street with ample street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 PARRISH STREET have any available units?
1920 PARRISH STREET has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 PARRISH STREET have?
Some of 1920 PARRISH STREET's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 PARRISH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1920 PARRISH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 PARRISH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1920 PARRISH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1920 PARRISH STREET offer parking?
No, 1920 PARRISH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1920 PARRISH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 PARRISH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 PARRISH STREET have a pool?
No, 1920 PARRISH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1920 PARRISH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1920 PARRISH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 PARRISH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1920 PARRISH STREET has units with dishwashers.
