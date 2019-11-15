1920 PARRISH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Perfectly situated in a quiet neighborhood steps from the heart of Farimount ave. Cute tree-lined street with ample street parking. Ask yourself ~ what you want in your next apartment? Are you into new construction? Do you like high-end finishes and features? And isn~t it about time you had the conveniences of modern living like in-unit laundry, air conditioning, and a dishwasher? Let~s assume you~ve answered yes to all of the above~ Look no further. Available now is this newly-built, 2 bedroom 1 bath residence is situated in a gorgeous pocket of Fairmount/Francisville. Be the first to enjoy the modern, open kitchen with stainless appliances and dining counter. Freshen up in the exquisitely tiled bath. Marvel at the natural light that streams in, and the beautiful views from the units many windows. A great opportunity to secure a new unit, in a beautiful corner lot building.