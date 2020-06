Amenities

TEMPLE STUDENT HOUSING..A must see newly renovated construction. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath unit comes with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, ceramic tile backsplash, washer and dryer in unit, central air, hardwood floors throughout, along with a security system. private rear yard. You do not want to miss this spacious apartment ! Schedule your appointment today! $45 app fee per applicant