1902 W GIRARD AVENUE

Chic, renovated two bedroom Francisville bi-level now available. This modern space features high ceilings, white kitchen cabinets, breakfast bar, washer/dryer, built-in microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and central air. 1902 W. Girard Ave. offers easy access to SEPTA~s Route 15 trolley Route 33 and 61 buses and the Broad Street Line. Kayuh Bicycles and Cafe, The Greyhound Cafe, Bar Hygge, Vinyards Cafe are just a few of many venues within a few block~s radius. Tenants pay gas and electricity. Pets are welcome with a 300 fee and 30/mth pet rent. Schedule your tour today!