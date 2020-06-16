All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:32 AM

1902 W GIRARD AVENUE

1902 West Girard Avenue · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1902 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Francisville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2R · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Chic, renovated two bedroom Francisville bi-level now available. This modern space features high ceilings, white kitchen cabinets, breakfast bar, washer/dryer, built-in microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and central air. 1902 W. Girard Ave. offers easy access to SEPTA~s Route 15 trolley Route 33 and 61 buses and the Broad Street Line. Kayuh Bicycles and Cafe, The Greyhound Cafe, Bar Hygge, Vinyards Cafe are just a few of many venues within a few block~s radius. Tenants pay gas and electricity. Pets are welcome with a 300 fee and 30/mth pet rent. Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1902 W GIRARD AVENUE have any available units?
1902 W GIRARD AVENUE has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1902 W GIRARD AVENUE have?
Some of 1902 W GIRARD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1902 W GIRARD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1902 W GIRARD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 W GIRARD AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1902 W GIRARD AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1902 W GIRARD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1902 W GIRARD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1902 W GIRARD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1902 W GIRARD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 W GIRARD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1902 W GIRARD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1902 W GIRARD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1902 W GIRARD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 W GIRARD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1902 W GIRARD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
