1863 WILLINGTON ST.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access media room

Available 08/07/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex and Theater, and more! This massive single family home, located on the quiet 1800 block of Willington St, is a must have for a large group of undergrad students. Complete with a large living area, back patio and unfinished basement, you always have room for guests! The house features large bedrooms, modern bathrooms, washer and dryer, wrap around kitchen with granite counter tops, and plenty of living space. Reasonably priced at $550 per person, this will be one of the first houses to come off the market this year! This 6 bed 2 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-07. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.



(RLNE5714590)