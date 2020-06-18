All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1863 WILLINGTON ST

1863 North Willington Street · (267) 797-2175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1863 North Willington Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 beds, 2 baths, $3000 · Avail. Aug 7

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 2 Bath · 1890 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
media room
Available 08/07/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex and Theater, and more! This massive single family home, located on the quiet 1800 block of Willington St, is a must have for a large group of undergrad students. Complete with a large living area, back patio and unfinished basement, you always have room for guests! The house features large bedrooms, modern bathrooms, washer and dryer, wrap around kitchen with granite counter tops, and plenty of living space. Reasonably priced at $550 per person, this will be one of the first houses to come off the market this year! This 6 bed 2 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-07. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.

(RLNE5714590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1863 WILLINGTON ST have any available units?
1863 WILLINGTON ST has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1863 WILLINGTON ST have?
Some of 1863 WILLINGTON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1863 WILLINGTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
1863 WILLINGTON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1863 WILLINGTON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1863 WILLINGTON ST is pet friendly.
Does 1863 WILLINGTON ST offer parking?
No, 1863 WILLINGTON ST does not offer parking.
Does 1863 WILLINGTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1863 WILLINGTON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1863 WILLINGTON ST have a pool?
No, 1863 WILLINGTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 1863 WILLINGTON ST have accessible units?
No, 1863 WILLINGTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1863 WILLINGTON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1863 WILLINGTON ST does not have units with dishwashers.

