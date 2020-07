Amenities

garbage disposal pet friendly some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Great Packer Park Studio for July or Aug 1st - Property Id: 302996



This cozy studio located on the garden level of the Packer Park Annex. Will be available for a July to Aug 1st move-in date. Tenant pays gas, electric, and Comcast. NO Dogs (unless they are service or emotional support certified) Cats welcome with a $250 one time deposit.

One month in security and first month due at move-in.

5% off to all healthcare and frontline employees. Waiving all application fees.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1859-hartranft-street-philadelphia-pa/302996

Property Id 302996



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5947578)