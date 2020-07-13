1833 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE

Amenities

Spacious and pet-friendly 2BR, 2BA + den in the beloved Fairmount neighborhood is sure to please! Be a part of history living in one of Philly's finest neighborhoods. This modern unit offers over-sized living and dining areas with reclaimed hardwood floors, high ceilings, built-in bookshelves, and an abundance of natural light with expansive windows and skylights. The kitchen has a gas cooking, ss refrigerator with water and ice dispenser, dishwasher, disposal, and plenty of storage for all of your cookware. Each bedroom is roomy with great city views and features double door closets.The renovated bathrooms have tile flooring, chrome fixtures, and double vanity with storage. You'll love the convenience of the in-unit full sized laundry tucked neatly in one of the two hall closets. The buidling offers many amenities including a wrap around roofdeck with gorgeous skyline views, bike storage, elevator, secured key fob entry, a basement storage locker and 24 hour online maintenance portal. Ideally located within easy walking distance to the Philadelphia Museum of Art and Fairmount Park amenities, this beautiful unit is close to Kelly Drive, Boathouse Row, The Barnes Museum, Whole Foods Market, Target, wonderful restaurants, and convenient transportation. Don't miss this gem!