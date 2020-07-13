All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

1833 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE

1833 Fairmount Avenue · (928) 239-7667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1833 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Francisville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 211 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,650

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1833 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
elevator
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
online portal
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Spacious and pet-friendly 2BR, 2BA + den in the beloved Fairmount neighborhood is sure to please! Be a part of history living in one of Philly's finest neighborhoods. This modern unit offers over-sized living and dining areas with reclaimed hardwood floors, high ceilings, built-in bookshelves, and an abundance of natural light with expansive windows and skylights. The kitchen has a gas cooking, ss refrigerator with water and ice dispenser, dishwasher, disposal, and plenty of storage for all of your cookware. Each bedroom is roomy with great city views and features double door closets.The renovated bathrooms have tile flooring, chrome fixtures, and double vanity with storage. You'll love the convenience of the in-unit full sized laundry tucked neatly in one of the two hall closets. The buidling offers many amenities including a wrap around roofdeck with gorgeous skyline views, bike storage, elevator, secured key fob entry, a basement storage locker and 24 hour online maintenance portal. Ideally located within easy walking distance to the Philadelphia Museum of Art and Fairmount Park amenities, this beautiful unit is close to Kelly Drive, Boathouse Row, The Barnes Museum, Whole Foods Market, Target, wonderful restaurants, and convenient transportation. Don't miss this gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1833 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have any available units?
1833 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE has 2 units available starting at $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1833 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have?
Some of 1833 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1833 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1833 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1833 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1833 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1833 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1833 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1833 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1833 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1833 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1833 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1833 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
