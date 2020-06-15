1827 W DIAMOND STREET

Amenities

Newly constructed apartments with an upscale design. Unit E is a third-floor bilevel 4 bedroom/4 bathroom unit. Main level opens up for a living room with ample natural light. There are two bedrooms with private ensuite bathrooms. The lower level features washer/dryer for the unit, a full kitchen with granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances, and two more bedrooms with private ensuite bathrooms. All units are separately metered for electric. Units are equipped with electronic door locks and intercom/security system. Each tenant pays own utilities. The building was constructed with a modern and contemporary design with hardwood flooring throughout. Added bonus of washer/dryer, water heater, and HVAC in each unit. Each bedroom has a private full bathroom. Historic neighborhood and upscale construction. Pets are welcome with a signed pet addendum and non-refundable deposit. Located in close proximity to the Broad Street Line and the bustling area of Temple University. A walker's paradise of 82, Transit score of 79 and Bike score of 67.