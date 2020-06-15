All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:40 PM

1827 W DIAMOND STREET

1827 West Diamond Street · (800) 651-0800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1827 West Diamond Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Stanton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit E · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Newly constructed apartments with an upscale design. Unit E is a third-floor bilevel 4 bedroom/4 bathroom unit. Main level opens up for a living room with ample natural light. There are two bedrooms with private ensuite bathrooms. The lower level features washer/dryer for the unit, a full kitchen with granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances, and two more bedrooms with private ensuite bathrooms. All units are separately metered for electric. Units are equipped with electronic door locks and intercom/security system. Each tenant pays own utilities. The building was constructed with a modern and contemporary design with hardwood flooring throughout. Added bonus of washer/dryer, water heater, and HVAC in each unit. Each bedroom has a private full bathroom. Historic neighborhood and upscale construction. Pets are welcome with a signed pet addendum and non-refundable deposit. Located in close proximity to the Broad Street Line and the bustling area of Temple University. A walker's paradise of 82, Transit score of 79 and Bike score of 67.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1827 W DIAMOND STREET have any available units?
1827 W DIAMOND STREET has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1827 W DIAMOND STREET have?
Some of 1827 W DIAMOND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1827 W DIAMOND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1827 W DIAMOND STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 W DIAMOND STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1827 W DIAMOND STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1827 W DIAMOND STREET offer parking?
No, 1827 W DIAMOND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1827 W DIAMOND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1827 W DIAMOND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 W DIAMOND STREET have a pool?
No, 1827 W DIAMOND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1827 W DIAMOND STREET have accessible units?
No, 1827 W DIAMOND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 W DIAMOND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1827 W DIAMOND STREET has units with dishwashers.
