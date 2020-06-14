All apartments in Philadelphia
1823 Spruce St

1823 Spruce Street · (267) 702-0605
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1823 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Available Now! Virtual tours and video available.

Located near Rittenhouse Square, 300 ft away. Apartment Features include: Central air, Modern Finishes, Hardwood floors throughout, Washer/Dryer in unit, Recessed LED lighting and new windows. Tenant Pays Electric and Cable/Internet. Owner pays hot and cold water, sewer, and gas cooking. Two occupants max. Each applicant is required to complete a rental application and authorize a $55 credit and background check. Dedicated parking spot may be available for additional $250.

We are book-ended by Starbucks & Rittenhouse market on one side and Marathon Grill and Metropolitan Bakery on the other. More restaurants, shopping and Rittenhouse Square is directly behind us, this location has it all. Conveniently located within walking distance of SEPTA bus routes, subway lines, rail lines, and trolley lines. Nearby 30th Street Station is served by SEPTA Regional Rail lines, as well as a number of connecting services. Service also includes "LUCY" Loop Around University City shuttles, PennBUS East, and Penn Shuttles. There is easy access to University City and major roadways via the Walnut Street and South Street Bridges. Great for Wharton, Penn, Drexel, CHOP.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1823 Spruce St have any available units?
1823 Spruce St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1823 Spruce St have?
Some of 1823 Spruce St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1823 Spruce St currently offering any rent specials?
1823 Spruce St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 Spruce St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1823 Spruce St is pet friendly.
Does 1823 Spruce St offer parking?
Yes, 1823 Spruce St does offer parking.
Does 1823 Spruce St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1823 Spruce St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 Spruce St have a pool?
No, 1823 Spruce St does not have a pool.
Does 1823 Spruce St have accessible units?
No, 1823 Spruce St does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 Spruce St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1823 Spruce St has units with dishwashers.
