1823 Spruce St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill internet access

Available Now! Virtual tours and video available.



Located near Rittenhouse Square, 300 ft away. Apartment Features include: Central air, Modern Finishes, Hardwood floors throughout, Washer/Dryer in unit, Recessed LED lighting and new windows. Tenant Pays Electric and Cable/Internet. Owner pays hot and cold water, sewer, and gas cooking. Two occupants max. Each applicant is required to complete a rental application and authorize a $55 credit and background check. Dedicated parking spot may be available for additional $250.



We are book-ended by Starbucks & Rittenhouse market on one side and Marathon Grill and Metropolitan Bakery on the other. More restaurants, shopping and Rittenhouse Square is directly behind us, this location has it all. Conveniently located within walking distance of SEPTA bus routes, subway lines, rail lines, and trolley lines. Nearby 30th Street Station is served by SEPTA Regional Rail lines, as well as a number of connecting services. Service also includes "LUCY" Loop Around University City shuttles, PennBUS East, and Penn Shuttles. There is easy access to University City and major roadways via the Walnut Street and South Street Bridges. Great for Wharton, Penn, Drexel, CHOP.