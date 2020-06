Amenities

Be the first to live in this brand new renovation in red hot Francisville!! Enjoy the gorgeous open layout full of natural light and great for entertaining. All new hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and bathrooms. Quick access to major bus, trolley and subway lines. Convenient to major to neighborhood amenities like local restaurants, shops, and parks, including the massive Fairmount Park System. Furnished options available!! Apply today!!