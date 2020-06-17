Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1779 S 65TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1779 S 65TH STREET
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1779 S 65TH STREET
1779 South 65th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
1779 South 65th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19142
Paschall
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Enclosed porch, Living room Dining room, Straight through Eat in kitchen. Tenant must meet the minimum income requirement of $3600 a month.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1779 S 65TH STREET have any available units?
1779 S 65TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Philadelphia, PA
.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Philadelphia Rent Report
.
Is 1779 S 65TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1779 S 65TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1779 S 65TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1779 S 65TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Philadelphia
.
Does 1779 S 65TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1779 S 65TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1779 S 65TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1779 S 65TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1779 S 65TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1779 S 65TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1779 S 65TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1779 S 65TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1779 S 65TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1779 S 65TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1779 S 65TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1779 S 65TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Metropolitan Manayunk Hill
450 Domino Ln
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Vista
2805 N 47th St
Philadelphia, PA 19131
The Irvine
780 South 52nd Street
Philadelphia, PA 19143
Colonial Apartments
1100 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Lofts at Logan View
1666 Callowhill St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
The Ridge
7949 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Longwood Manor
2401 Hoffnagle St
Philadelphia, PA 19152
Packard Motor Car Building
317 N Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Similar Pages
Philadelphia 1 Bedrooms
Philadelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly Apartments
Philadelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Norristown, PA
Levittown, PA
King of Prussia, PA
Trenton, NJ
Lansdale, PA
Camden, NJ
Marlton, NJ
Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PA
Horsham, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Logan Square
Hunting Park
Cobbs Creek
Somerton
Rittenhouse Square
Overbrook
University City
West Oak Lane
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
Temple University
Thomas Jefferson University
Drexel University