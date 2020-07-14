1745 N GRATZ STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

Apartment available for rent in temple university, featuring hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, highly efficient HVAC system with central air/heat, and a front-loading washer & dryer. Unit features and expansive living room, full kitchen with granite countertops and kitchen island for additional space. 1 of the bedrooms is on the first floor, with the other 3 bedrooms on the 2nd. This home also has 2 full bathrooms, one on the first level & the other on the 2nd. Bedrooms are all about equal sized with individual closets, which makes it a great fit for roommates. Available 8/1/20.