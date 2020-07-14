All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

1745 N GRATZ STREET

1745 North Gratz Street · (215) 310-6250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1745 North Gratz Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1804 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Apartment available for rent in temple university, featuring hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, highly efficient HVAC system with central air/heat, and a front-loading washer & dryer. Unit features and expansive living room, full kitchen with granite countertops and kitchen island for additional space. 1 of the bedrooms is on the first floor, with the other 3 bedrooms on the 2nd. This home also has 2 full bathrooms, one on the first level & the other on the 2nd. Bedrooms are all about equal sized with individual closets, which makes it a great fit for roommates. Available 8/1/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1745 N GRATZ STREET have any available units?
1745 N GRATZ STREET has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1745 N GRATZ STREET have?
Some of 1745 N GRATZ STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1745 N GRATZ STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1745 N GRATZ STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1745 N GRATZ STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1745 N GRATZ STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1745 N GRATZ STREET offer parking?
No, 1745 N GRATZ STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1745 N GRATZ STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1745 N GRATZ STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1745 N GRATZ STREET have a pool?
No, 1745 N GRATZ STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1745 N GRATZ STREET have accessible units?
No, 1745 N GRATZ STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1745 N GRATZ STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1745 N GRATZ STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
