1745 N GRATZ STREET

Amenities
Apartment available for rent in temple university, featuring hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, highly efficient HVAC system with central air/heat, and a front-loading washer & dryer. Unit features and expansive living room, full kitchen with granite countertops and kitchen island for additional space. 1 of the bedrooms is on the first floor, with the other 3 bedrooms on the 2nd. This home also has 2 full bathrooms, one on the first level & the other on the 2nd. Bedrooms are all about equal sized with individual closets, which makes it a great fit for roommates. Available 8/1/20.