Amenities

nest technology hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking bike storage cc payments e-payments nest technology smoke-free community

1720 FAIRMOUNT. Completed in 2015, this 18-unit building blends rustic and modern design elements to create relaxed spaces for residents to make their own.



Life on the Avenue is vibrant with many walkable conveniences including a hardware store, dry cleaner, pharmacy, and several gyms. Neighbors enjoy fresh and prepared foods at Tela’s Market & Kitchen, coffee shops serving craft brew, and boutique shopping. On the first floor, industrial-style brewpub Bar Hygge embodies the Danish concept of coziness (hygge).



Center City, West Philadelphia, and the burgeoning North Broad Street Corridor are a short trip by foot, public transportation, or bike, with a city bike share station located one block from the building.