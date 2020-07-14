All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

1720 Fairmount

1720 Fairmount Avenue ·
Location

1720 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Spring Garden

Price and availability

VERIFIED 23 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$1,875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

Unit 403 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1720 Fairmount.

Amenities

nest technology
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
nest technology
smoke-free community
1720 FAIRMOUNT. Completed in 2015, this 18-unit building blends rustic and modern design elements to create relaxed spaces for residents to make their own.

Life on the Avenue is vibrant with many walkable conveniences including a hardware store, dry cleaner, pharmacy, and several gyms. Neighbors enjoy fresh and prepared foods at Tela’s Market & Kitchen, coffee shops serving craft brew, and boutique shopping. On the first floor, industrial-style brewpub Bar Hygge embodies the Danish concept of coziness (hygge).

Center City, West Philadelphia, and the burgeoning North Broad Street Corridor are a short trip by foot, public transportation, or bike, with a city bike share station located one block from the building.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 Fairmount have any available units?
1720 Fairmount has 2 units available starting at $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1720 Fairmount have?
Some of 1720 Fairmount's amenities include nest technology, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 Fairmount currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Fairmount is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Fairmount pet-friendly?
Yes, 1720 Fairmount is pet friendly.
Does 1720 Fairmount offer parking?
Yes, 1720 Fairmount offers parking.
Does 1720 Fairmount have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 Fairmount does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Fairmount have a pool?
No, 1720 Fairmount does not have a pool.
Does 1720 Fairmount have accessible units?
Yes, 1720 Fairmount has accessible units.
Does 1720 Fairmount have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1720 Fairmount has units with dishwashers.
