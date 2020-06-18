1717 N 25TH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym tennis court

AVAILABLE FOR JULY 15TH OR AUGUST MOVE IN!Welcome to The Row on 25th! A luxury development done by Brewerytown~s premier luxury builder. Situated on a quiet residential street right off the the historic Cecil B. Moore Avenue, this place is close to everything you could want. Are you a Temple Student who needs to be close to campus, but wants to live in luxury? Look no further! Do you work for Penn Medicine and looking for a luxury apartment situated a stone~s throw from 76 and West Philly? Here you have it! There were no expenses spared in this brand- new new-construction unit. From luxury stainless steel kitchen appliances (dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, in-unit washer dryer) to fine bathroom finishes(exquisite marble title), everything in this place is designed with you in mind. The living space is open-concept with plenty of room to entertain. A large private backyard gives you amazing space to entertain and for your pets. Each bedroom also features it~s own bathroom- prefect for maintaining privacy. The block features easy street parking and has convenient access to public transportation. Want to be close to bars and shopping? Brewerytown has a ton of food options and bars which make life a breeze. Leasing starts May 1st. We also have June and August options available. The unit is in direct trajectory to the world of Temple U., and walking distance to the restaurants, brew pubs, bottle shops, fitness facilities, tattoo studios, and more new things to come in the flourishing neighborhood. Hop #3 bus at corner for roll-out-of-bed commute to Temple, or quick trip to hang in the Kenzo/Fishtown scene. Fairmount Park is for lovers of urban outdoor amenities (golf & batting ranges, Ultimate Frisbee, basketball & tennis courts), and is just a few blocks away. Schedule your showing today!