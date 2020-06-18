All apartments in Philadelphia
1717 N 25TH STREET
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:07 AM

1717 N 25TH STREET

1717 North 25th Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

1717 North 25th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
tennis court
AVAILABLE FOR JULY 15TH OR AUGUST MOVE IN!Welcome to The Row on 25th! A luxury development done by Brewerytown~s premier luxury builder. Situated on a quiet residential street right off the the historic Cecil B. Moore Avenue, this place is close to everything you could want. Are you a Temple Student who needs to be close to campus, but wants to live in luxury? Look no further! Do you work for Penn Medicine and looking for a luxury apartment situated a stone~s throw from 76 and West Philly? Here you have it! There were no expenses spared in this brand- new new-construction unit. From luxury stainless steel kitchen appliances (dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, in-unit washer dryer) to fine bathroom finishes(exquisite marble title), everything in this place is designed with you in mind. The living space is open-concept with plenty of room to entertain. A large private backyard gives you amazing space to entertain and for your pets. Each bedroom also features it~s own bathroom- prefect for maintaining privacy. The block features easy street parking and has convenient access to public transportation. Want to be close to bars and shopping? Brewerytown has a ton of food options and bars which make life a breeze. Leasing starts May 1st. We also have June and August options available. The unit is in direct trajectory to the world of Temple U., and walking distance to the restaurants, brew pubs, bottle shops, fitness facilities, tattoo studios, and more new things to come in the flourishing neighborhood. Hop #3 bus at corner for roll-out-of-bed commute to Temple, or quick trip to hang in the Kenzo/Fishtown scene. Fairmount Park is for lovers of urban outdoor amenities (golf & batting ranges, Ultimate Frisbee, basketball & tennis courts), and is just a few blocks away. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 N 25TH STREET have any available units?
1717 N 25TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 N 25TH STREET have?
Some of 1717 N 25TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 N 25TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1717 N 25TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 N 25TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1717 N 25TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1717 N 25TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1717 N 25TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1717 N 25TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1717 N 25TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 N 25TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1717 N 25TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1717 N 25TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1717 N 25TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 N 25TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 N 25TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
