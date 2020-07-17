All apartments in Philadelphia
1715 Lansing Street
Last updated June 29 2020 at 9:41 PM

1715 Lansing Street

1715 Lansing Street · (215) 876-2690
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1715 Lansing Street, Philadelphia, PA 19111
Rhawnhurst

Price and availability

Amenities

garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Due to Covid -19. Please call to get pre qualified 215-745-4200 ext 1010

Beautifully maintained apartment complex. Unit features generous closet space, neutral décor. Wall-to-wall carpeted floors, kitchen with refrigerator, gas range, and garbage disposal. Wall a/c unit. Coin-operated laundry and storage space in basement. Off-street parking. Tenant pays gas and electric. Water included Cable ready.

Application Fee $55.00 Credit and background checks required. 1st, last and security deposits collected. Renter's insurance required

Pet Policy: Neutered cat welcome with $250 non-refundable pet fee and additional monthly rent fee of $35.00

No Smoking

Please visit our website (mcsherryhomes.com) to schedule an appointment to view property .If any issues with scheduling please call 215-745-4200 Ext 1010

Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Lansing Street have any available units?
1715 Lansing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1715 Lansing Street have?
Some of 1715 Lansing Street's amenities include garbage disposal, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Lansing Street currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Lansing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Lansing Street pet-friendly?
No, 1715 Lansing Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1715 Lansing Street offer parking?
Yes, 1715 Lansing Street offers parking.
Does 1715 Lansing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 Lansing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Lansing Street have a pool?
No, 1715 Lansing Street does not have a pool.
Does 1715 Lansing Street have accessible units?
No, 1715 Lansing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Lansing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1715 Lansing Street does not have units with dishwashers.
