1715 Lansing Street

Amenities
Due to Covid -19. Please call to get pre qualified 215-745-4200 ext 1010
Beautifully maintained apartment complex. Unit features generous closet space, neutral décor. Wall-to-wall carpeted floors, kitchen with refrigerator, gas range, and garbage disposal. Wall a/c unit. Coin-operated laundry and storage space in basement. Off-street parking. Tenant pays gas and electric. Water included Cable ready.
Application Fee $55.00 Credit and background checks required. 1st, last and security deposits collected. Renter's insurance required
Pet Policy: Neutered cat welcome with $250 non-refundable pet fee and additional monthly rent fee of $35.00
No Smoking
Please visit our website (mcsherryhomes.com) to schedule an appointment to view property .If any issues with scheduling please call 215-745-4200 Ext 1010
Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.