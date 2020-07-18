All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1706 Arlington St Unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1706 Arlington St Unit 1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1706 Arlington St Unit 1

1706 Arlington St · (267) 797-2175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
North Central
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1706 Arlington St, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $2000 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
media room
new construction
Available 08/01/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex and Theater, and more! This gorgeous new construction 4 bedroom units features a bi level layout, a spacious common area, large bedrooms, upgraded appliances, a private outdoor space and best of yet is only a few blocks from campus! This 4 bed 2 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.

(RLNE5907230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 Arlington St Unit 1 have any available units?
1706 Arlington St Unit 1 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1706 Arlington St Unit 1 have?
Some of 1706 Arlington St Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 Arlington St Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1706 Arlington St Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 Arlington St Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1706 Arlington St Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1706 Arlington St Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 1706 Arlington St Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1706 Arlington St Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1706 Arlington St Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 Arlington St Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1706 Arlington St Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1706 Arlington St Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1706 Arlington St Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 Arlington St Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1706 Arlington St Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1706 Arlington St Unit 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Summit Gardens
701 Summit Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
The Atlantic
1401 Spruce Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Lion's Gate
10101 Northeast Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19116
JA Prop Kensington
4018 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
The Broderick
400 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Julian Krinsky Kensington
4036 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
The Pointe
1415 North 31st Street
Philadelphia, PA 19121
The Pepper Building
1830 Lombard St
Philadelphia, PA 19146

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity