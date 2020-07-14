All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:15 AM

1705 JACKSON STREET

1705 Jackson Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1705 Jackson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Newbold

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Do not miss the opportunity to live in this state-of-the-art, luxury apartment complex on the up and coming West Passyunk Ave commercial corridor, just a hop, skip and a jump to East Passyunk Ave and easily accessible to the Schuylkill Expressway, Broad St Line and I-95. You'll enjoy central air/heat, washer/dryer in unit, an abundance of natural light from the incredibly large windows and high ceilings. Step inside, hang your coat and get cozy as we walk you through this stunning 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. The owner's spared no expense in the kitchen, where you will enjoy modern cabinetry with sleek hardware and glass subway tile back splash, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Appliances include a garbage disposal, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and electric stove/oven. The bedroom has a large closet, in addition a tall window to make your bedroom warm and sunny. The full bathroom features a stunning sliding glass shower door and updated vanity. Last but not least, you'll have access to the shared ROOF DECK with unobstructed Center City views!This building is located in the heart of West Passyunk Ave, where you are encouraged to shop local! You will be within walking distance to Lang's Fruit and Produce, Trans Beer Distributor, Brewery ARS, Taproom on 19, 17 Snyder Chinese, Cafe Y Chocolate, Pizza Pub, Melrose Diner, and more! You'll also have Rite Aid, Walgreens, Shop Rite, Home Depot, LA Fitness etc. all within less than 1 mile radius.*Sorry, no cats*Small dogs under 15 lbs permitted with owner approval and $500 non-refundable pet fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 JACKSON STREET have any available units?
1705 JACKSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1705 JACKSON STREET have?
Some of 1705 JACKSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 JACKSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1705 JACKSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 JACKSON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1705 JACKSON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1705 JACKSON STREET offer parking?
No, 1705 JACKSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1705 JACKSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1705 JACKSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 JACKSON STREET have a pool?
No, 1705 JACKSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1705 JACKSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1705 JACKSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 JACKSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1705 JACKSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
