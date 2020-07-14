1705 JACKSON STREET

Amenities

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Do not miss the opportunity to live in this state-of-the-art, luxury apartment complex on the up and coming West Passyunk Ave commercial corridor, just a hop, skip and a jump to East Passyunk Ave and easily accessible to the Schuylkill Expressway, Broad St Line and I-95. You'll enjoy central air/heat, washer/dryer in unit, an abundance of natural light from the incredibly large windows and high ceilings. Step inside, hang your coat and get cozy as we walk you through this stunning 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. The owner's spared no expense in the kitchen, where you will enjoy modern cabinetry with sleek hardware and glass subway tile back splash, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Appliances include a garbage disposal, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and electric stove/oven. The bedroom has a large closet, in addition a tall window to make your bedroom warm and sunny. The full bathroom features a stunning sliding glass shower door and updated vanity. Last but not least, you'll have access to the shared ROOF DECK with unobstructed Center City views!This building is located in the heart of West Passyunk Ave, where you are encouraged to shop local! You will be within walking distance to Lang's Fruit and Produce, Trans Beer Distributor, Brewery ARS, Taproom on 19, 17 Snyder Chinese, Cafe Y Chocolate, Pizza Pub, Melrose Diner, and more! You'll also have Rite Aid, Walgreens, Shop Rite, Home Depot, LA Fitness etc. all within less than 1 mile radius.*Sorry, no cats*Small dogs under 15 lbs permitted with owner approval and $500 non-refundable pet fee