1701 BAINBRIDGE STREET
Last updated April 23 2020 at 1:09 AM

1701 BAINBRIDGE STREET

1701 Bainbridge Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

1701 Bainbridge Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
new construction
Welcome to Portofino! This stunning new construction building in Graduate Hospital offers luxurious space at a great value. Enter your brand-new home and immediately notice the great natural light from the large windows. Step across the fine hardwood flooring to your modern kitchen, featuring all brand new Samsung appliances, quartz countertops with bar seating, and ample cabinet space. NEST Thermostats, hard-wired speakers in the ceiling, and Video Intercom to the front entrance are just some of the many features of this condo. This unit features three bedrooms with hardwood flooring, large closets and recessed lighting, and two full bathrooms that offer fantastic tile, a tub, shower, and vanity. Prime Location! This property provides easy access to restaurants, shopping, schools, public transportation and much more. Easily walk to the Center City, the Broad Street Subway, Rittenhouse Square, and the Schuylkill River Trail. Great access to Penn, Drexel, and CHOP. Close to I-76 and I-95 for an easy commute out of the city. Located in the Greenfield Catchment. Don't miss a great opportunity to live in this one of a kind building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 BAINBRIDGE STREET have any available units?
1701 BAINBRIDGE STREET has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 1701 BAINBRIDGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1701 BAINBRIDGE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 BAINBRIDGE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1701 BAINBRIDGE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1701 BAINBRIDGE STREET offer parking?
No, 1701 BAINBRIDGE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1701 BAINBRIDGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 BAINBRIDGE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 BAINBRIDGE STREET have a pool?
No, 1701 BAINBRIDGE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1701 BAINBRIDGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1701 BAINBRIDGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 BAINBRIDGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 BAINBRIDGE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 BAINBRIDGE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 BAINBRIDGE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
