1701 BAINBRIDGE STREET

Welcome to Portofino! This stunning new construction building in Graduate Hospital offers luxurious space at a great value. Enter your brand-new home and immediately notice the great natural light from the large windows. Step across the fine hardwood flooring to your modern kitchen, featuring all brand new Samsung appliances, quartz countertops with bar seating, and ample cabinet space. NEST Thermostats, hard-wired speakers in the ceiling, and Video Intercom to the front entrance are just some of the many features of this condo. This unit features three bedrooms with hardwood flooring, large closets and recessed lighting, and two full bathrooms that offer fantastic tile, a tub, shower, and vanity. Prime Location! This property provides easy access to restaurants, shopping, schools, public transportation and much more. Easily walk to the Center City, the Broad Street Subway, Rittenhouse Square, and the Schuylkill River Trail. Great access to Penn, Drexel, and CHOP. Close to I-76 and I-95 for an easy commute out of the city. Located in the Greenfield Catchment. Don't miss a great opportunity to live in this one of a kind building.