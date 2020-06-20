1700 Ben Franklin Parkway - 2101

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge doorman elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool

Studio with den available in May! This great layout with over 515 sq ft of living space gives you plenty of room to relax and enjoy! The spacious and convenient den offers a space that's perfect for an office, dining area, seating area and various other possibilities! There's ample closet space with room for all of your personal items. Your separate, fully equipped kitchen was is newly renovated with new cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The large windows offer great views of the city and lots of natural sunlight. This apartment has everything you need and you're sure to love it.



Access to all of our on-site amenities are included in your monthly rental fee. Our 24-hour front desk offers round the clock concierge services; our seasonal rooftop pool offers great outdoor space to relax; and our 24-hour fitness studio offers easy access to all of your fitness needs. The 2 on-site restaurants - Asia on the Parkway and Con Murphy's Pub - will even provide room service!

With Suburban Station located just 2 blocks away, getting around the city is easy. Various bus routes are also within 1 block from the property. Take advantage of our great Parkway location! You'll be close to restaurants, shopping, transportation, and major downtown attractions. The city's museums, Rittenhouse Square, City Hall, Love Park are just outside your doorstep.



There's much more to see, so contact us to schedule your tour today! Your new apartment in Center City is available in May!

The Windsor Apartments offers the best of downtown living. Our Logan Square neighborhood combines easy access to diverse amenities and top shopping and dining in Center City. Steps outside the door leads to you to the grandeur and beauty of iconic institutions that neighbor the building along The Parkway. Offering a variety of studio and one bedroom apartments, all with spacious floor plans and skyline views. Each apartment features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen, as well as spacious closets for all of your storage needs. Residents enjoy amenities, service, and safety offered by our 4-star upscale hotel, located on property. Make sure to check out our 24-hour fitness studio and newly renovated rooftop pool Opening Summer 2019!