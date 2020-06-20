1700 Ben Franklin Parkway - 2101

All apartments in Philadelphia
Location

1700 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Jul 18

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 515 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Studio with den available in May! This great layout with over 515 sq ft of living space gives you plenty of room to relax and enjoy! The spacious and convenient den offers a space that's perfect for an office, dining area, seating area and various other possibilities! There's ample closet space with room for all of your personal items. Your separate, fully equipped kitchen was is newly renovated with new cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The large windows offer great views of the city and lots of natural sunlight. This apartment has everything you need and you're sure to love it.

Access to all of our on-site amenities are included in your monthly rental fee. Our 24-hour front desk offers round the clock concierge services; our seasonal rooftop pool offers great outdoor space to relax; and our 24-hour fitness studio offers easy access to all of your fitness needs. The 2 on-site restaurants - Asia on the Parkway and Con Murphy's Pub - will even provide room service!
With Suburban Station located just 2 blocks away, getting around the city is easy. Various bus routes are also within 1 block from the property. Take advantage of our great Parkway location! You'll be close to restaurants, shopping, transportation, and major downtown attractions. The city's museums, Rittenhouse Square, City Hall, Love Park are just outside your doorstep.

There's much more to see, so contact us to schedule your tour today! Your new apartment in Center City is available in May!
The Windsor Apartments offers the best of downtown living. Our Logan Square neighborhood combines easy access to diverse amenities and top shopping and dining in Center City. Steps outside the door leads to you to the grandeur and beauty of iconic institutions that neighbor the building along The Parkway. Offering a variety of studio and one bedroom apartments, all with spacious floor plans and skyline views. Each apartment features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen, as well as spacious closets for all of your storage needs. Residents enjoy amenities, service, and safety offered by our 4-star upscale hotel, located on property. Make sure to check out our 24-hour fitness studio and newly renovated rooftop pool Opening Summer 2019!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Ben Franklin Parkway - 2101 have any available units?
1700 Ben Franklin Parkway - 2101 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 Ben Franklin Parkway - 2101 have?
Some of 1700 Ben Franklin Parkway - 2101's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Ben Franklin Parkway - 2101 currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Ben Franklin Parkway - 2101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Ben Franklin Parkway - 2101 pet-friendly?
No, 1700 Ben Franklin Parkway - 2101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1700 Ben Franklin Parkway - 2101 offer parking?
Yes, 1700 Ben Franklin Parkway - 2101 does offer parking.
Does 1700 Ben Franklin Parkway - 2101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Ben Franklin Parkway - 2101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Ben Franklin Parkway - 2101 have a pool?
Yes, 1700 Ben Franklin Parkway - 2101 has a pool.
Does 1700 Ben Franklin Parkway - 2101 have accessible units?
No, 1700 Ben Franklin Parkway - 2101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Ben Franklin Parkway - 2101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 Ben Franklin Parkway - 2101 has units with dishwashers.
