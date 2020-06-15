17 S 44TH STREET

Amenities
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Stunning bi-level 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom apartment spanning the fourth and fifth floors of a brand new construction apartment that features energy efficient appliances, split system heating/cooling, hardwood floors and beautifully tall windows to let in ample natural lighting. The first floor of the unit features one bedroom with a closet, full bathroom, living room and kitchen with granite counter tops, garbage disposal and stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and stove/oven. The second floor of the unit contains two more bedrooms with large closet space and second full bathroom.*Pets owner permission required*$500 non-refundable pet fee