17 S 44TH STREET
Last updated May 15 2020 at 5:00 PM

17 S 44TH STREET

17 South 44th Street · (215) 735-7368
Location

17 South 44th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Spruce Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 919 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Stunning bi-level 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom apartment spanning the fourth and fifth floors of a brand new construction apartment that features energy efficient appliances, split system heating/cooling, hardwood floors and beautifully tall windows to let in ample natural lighting. The first floor of the unit features one bedroom with a closet, full bathroom, living room and kitchen with granite counter tops, garbage disposal and stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and stove/oven. The second floor of the unit contains two more bedrooms with large closet space and second full bathroom.*Pets owner permission required*$500 non-refundable pet fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 S 44TH STREET have any available units?
17 S 44TH STREET has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 S 44TH STREET have?
Some of 17 S 44TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 S 44TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
17 S 44TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 S 44TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 S 44TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 17 S 44TH STREET offer parking?
No, 17 S 44TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 17 S 44TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 S 44TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 S 44TH STREET have a pool?
No, 17 S 44TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 17 S 44TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 17 S 44TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 17 S 44TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 S 44TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
