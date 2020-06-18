Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors new construction stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

1647 E Eyre St #3 Available 06/01/20 Brand New Construction - Large Bi-Level 1br/1ba w/ W&D - Luxury living in Fishtown. This large brand new 1br unit has it all. Hardwood flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, granite countertops, double sinks, large bedroom with walk in closet and much more. Perfectly located right off Frankfort Ave with all the shops and nightlife and a short walk to the subway station. This may be the perfect home you've been looking for. Don't wait. Call/text now.



(RLNE3241392)