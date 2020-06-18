All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:10 AM

1647 E Eyre St #3

1647 East Eyre Street · (215) 995-2191
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1647 East Eyre Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1647 E Eyre St #3 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
1647 E Eyre St #3 Available 06/01/20 Brand New Construction - Large Bi-Level 1br/1ba w/ W&D - Luxury living in Fishtown. This large brand new 1br unit has it all. Hardwood flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, granite countertops, double sinks, large bedroom with walk in closet and much more. Perfectly located right off Frankfort Ave with all the shops and nightlife and a short walk to the subway station. This may be the perfect home you've been looking for. Don't wait. Call/text now.

(RLNE3241392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1647 E Eyre St #3 have any available units?
1647 E Eyre St #3 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1647 E Eyre St #3 have?
Some of 1647 E Eyre St #3's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1647 E Eyre St #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1647 E Eyre St #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1647 E Eyre St #3 pet-friendly?
No, 1647 E Eyre St #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1647 E Eyre St #3 offer parking?
No, 1647 E Eyre St #3 does not offer parking.
Does 1647 E Eyre St #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1647 E Eyre St #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1647 E Eyre St #3 have a pool?
No, 1647 E Eyre St #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1647 E Eyre St #3 have accessible units?
No, 1647 E Eyre St #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1647 E Eyre St #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1647 E Eyre St #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
