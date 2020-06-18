All apartments in Philadelphia
1642 FAIRMOUNT STREET

1642 Fairmount Ave · (215) 467-4100
Location

1642 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Spring Garden

Price and availability

Amenities

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW:The AF Bornot Dye Works Lofts is at the corner of Fairmount Avenue and 17th Street in Philadelphia~s flourishing Fairmount neighborhood. With large, loft-style windows, ceiling heights towering over 11 feet, and new hardwood floors, the AF Bornot Dye Works Lofts combines modern, luxurious finishes and exposed, original details to create supreme elegance and true livability in the Fairmount/Art Museum area. Available units range from 900 square feet to 1650 square feet and reflect the absolute best that the neighborhood has to offer, with the following features:-Modern Kitchens With Stainless Steel Appliances and Quartz Counter Tops-Soaring 11~+ Ceilings and Large Architectural Windows-Exposed Original Ceilings and Columns integrated as design elements-Large Walk-in Closets-Generously sized bathrooms with Jacuzzi Tubs & Separate Showers-Central Heating & Cooling-On-site Garage Parking (parking is $200/mo)-In-unit Washer & Dryers-Onsite retail and businesses along Fairmount Ave and 17th streetThis amazing building is over 100 years old, having been originally constructed in 1901 by the architecture firm of Baker & Dallett. It was designed to serve as the corporate headquarters for the AF Bornot Brothers Dye Works Company, but after sitting vacant for 15 years, it has been transformed into a landmark building of distinctive one, two and three-bedroom loft apartments. Make your move to live in this beautifully designed, historic, adaptive reuse property!About The Neighborhood:Located just minutes from the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Kelly Drive, the Schuylkill River Trail, and Logan Square, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. You'll be walking distance from 4 nearby parks, Broad street venues, Anytime Fitness, popular restaurants (Bar Hygge, Rybread, Philly Flavors, Jimmy G's Steaks, Thirsty Dice, etc.) and the Fairmount Station for the BSL.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: flat monthly water fee, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None: paid.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1642 FAIRMOUNT STREET have any available units?
1642 FAIRMOUNT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1642 FAIRMOUNT STREET have?
Some of 1642 FAIRMOUNT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1642 FAIRMOUNT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1642 FAIRMOUNT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1642 FAIRMOUNT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1642 FAIRMOUNT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1642 FAIRMOUNT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1642 FAIRMOUNT STREET does offer parking.
Does 1642 FAIRMOUNT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1642 FAIRMOUNT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1642 FAIRMOUNT STREET have a pool?
No, 1642 FAIRMOUNT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1642 FAIRMOUNT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1642 FAIRMOUNT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1642 FAIRMOUNT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1642 FAIRMOUNT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
