1642 Cambridge Street - A
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:07 AM

1642 Cambridge Street - A

1642 Cambridge St · No Longer Available
Location

1642 Cambridge St, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Francisville

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
new construction
This ultra modern bi level open 3 bed / 3 bed (possible 4th bedroom) boast just under 2,000 square feet of pure luxury. Brand new construction with all high end finishes. Quartz counter tops, ceramic tile, old solid hardwood floors, all stainless steel appliances. Enjoy having your own separate entrance with 9' ft ceilings , laundry room in unit, fenced in back yard with deck and walk in closets are just a few more additions to this gorgeous unit. Close to transportation and downtown.

Check out the virtual tour: https://bit.ly/1642_Cambridge_A

For a faster response call or text (215)767-3816
Brand new construction building just completed in 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1642 Cambridge Street - A have any available units?
1642 Cambridge Street - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1642 Cambridge Street - A have?
Some of 1642 Cambridge Street - A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1642 Cambridge Street - A currently offering any rent specials?
1642 Cambridge Street - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1642 Cambridge Street - A pet-friendly?
No, 1642 Cambridge Street - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1642 Cambridge Street - A offer parking?
No, 1642 Cambridge Street - A does not offer parking.
Does 1642 Cambridge Street - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1642 Cambridge Street - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1642 Cambridge Street - A have a pool?
No, 1642 Cambridge Street - A does not have a pool.
Does 1642 Cambridge Street - A have accessible units?
No, 1642 Cambridge Street - A does not have accessible units.
Does 1642 Cambridge Street - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1642 Cambridge Street - A has units with dishwashers.
