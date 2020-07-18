1642 Cambridge Street - A

Amenities

This ultra modern bi level open 3 bed / 3 bed (possible 4th bedroom) boast just under 2,000 square feet of pure luxury. Brand new construction with all high end finishes. Quartz counter tops, ceramic tile, old solid hardwood floors, all stainless steel appliances. Enjoy having your own separate entrance with 9' ft ceilings , laundry room in unit, fenced in back yard with deck and walk in closets are just a few more additions to this gorgeous unit. Close to transportation and downtown.



Check out the virtual tour: https://bit.ly/1642_Cambridge_A



For a faster response call or text (215)767-3816

Brand new construction building just completed in 2020.