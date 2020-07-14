164 W CHELTEN AVENUE

Amenities

hardwood floors new construction

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities new construction

Luxury Apartments in Germantown Philadelphia! 30 units of beautiful new construction, The Chelten Lofts offers brand new one bedroom and studio apartments in a prime location!~ Easily accessible from Septa bus or regional rail, Chelten Lofts is the perfect home for you.~ A smaller total of units allows for a peaceful, boutique style of living without being too far from all the action! Units feature hardwood Floors, lots of natural light. Everything you need is with a few blocks. Grocery store and Rite Aid are next door to the property. Unit features hardwood floors, plenty of natural light. Photo is of the studio. Located in beautiful Germantown. Located next to Rite Aid, Grocery Store, and plenty of restaurants. Also located close to public transportation