All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 164 W CHELTEN AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
164 W CHELTEN AVENUE
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

164 W CHELTEN AVENUE

164 West Chelten Avenue · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

164 West Chelten Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144
Penn Knox

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
new construction
Luxury Apartments in Germantown Philadelphia! 30 units of beautiful new construction, The Chelten Lofts offers brand new one bedroom and studio apartments in a prime location!~ Easily accessible from Septa bus or regional rail, Chelten Lofts is the perfect home for you.~ A smaller total of units allows for a peaceful, boutique style of living without being too far from all the action! Units feature hardwood Floors, lots of natural light. Everything you need is with a few blocks. Grocery store and Rite Aid are next door to the property. Unit features hardwood floors, plenty of natural light. Photo is of the studio. Located in beautiful Germantown. Located next to Rite Aid, Grocery Store, and plenty of restaurants. Also located close to public transportation

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 W CHELTEN AVENUE have any available units?
164 W CHELTEN AVENUE has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 164 W CHELTEN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
164 W CHELTEN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 W CHELTEN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 164 W CHELTEN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 164 W CHELTEN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 164 W CHELTEN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 164 W CHELTEN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 164 W CHELTEN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 W CHELTEN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 164 W CHELTEN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 164 W CHELTEN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 164 W CHELTEN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 164 W CHELTEN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 164 W CHELTEN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 164 W CHELTEN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 164 W CHELTEN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 164 W CHELTEN AVENUE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Franklin Tower Residences
200 N 16th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Hamilton
1520 Hamilton Street
Philadelphia, PA 19130
1300 Chestnut Street
1300 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Arrive University City
3601 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Mount West Apartments
1411 72nd Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19126
901 Clinton Street
901 Clinton St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
JA Prop Kensington
4018 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Wharton Street Lofts
1148 Wharton Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity