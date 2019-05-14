All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1630 Brown St. - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1630 Brown St. - 3
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:50 AM

1630 Brown St. - 3

1630 Brown Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Francisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1630 Brown Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Francisville

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 Brown St. - 3 have any available units?
1630 Brown St. - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1630 Brown St. - 3 have?
Some of 1630 Brown St. - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 Brown St. - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1630 Brown St. - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 Brown St. - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1630 Brown St. - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1630 Brown St. - 3 offer parking?
No, 1630 Brown St. - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1630 Brown St. - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 Brown St. - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 Brown St. - 3 have a pool?
No, 1630 Brown St. - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1630 Brown St. - 3 have accessible units?
No, 1630 Brown St. - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 Brown St. - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1630 Brown St. - 3 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2100 Parkway
230 N 21st St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Parkside Apartments
315 South 50th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19143
Adelphia House
1229 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Warehouse Apartments
9 N 9th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
222 Rittenhouse
222 W Rittenhouse Square
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Julian Krinsky West
6236 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
1900 Arch
1900 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Sterling Apartment Homes
1815 John F Kennedy Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University