All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like
1621 W Montgomery Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1621 W Montgomery Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1621 W Montgomery Ave

1621 West Montgomery Avenue · (267) 214-4297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
North Central
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1621 West Montgomery Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 beds, 3 baths, $3300 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous 6 bedroom 3 bathroom apartment was recently rehabbed in the last 5 years! All bedrooms have wall to wall fresh carpeting! The bedrooms also are very large and can fit a queen-sized bed comfortably! The living room is spacious and leads to the updated kitchen with stone tiled flooring, vast custom cabinetry, microwave, stove, fridge, and more. The bathrooms are also updated and have stone tiled flooring, new vanity and a newer bathtub. The rear exterior features a concrete fenced-in patio for entertainment in the warmer months!

Washer and dryer in the apartment! This property also has Central Air!!

Pets welcome with additional $250 fee!

**MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY FOR 1/2 MONTH OF RENT OFF!

Conveniently located within a few blocks of Temple University! Easy access to Broad St., I-676, I-76, I-95, University City, and Center City.

To set up a showing of this property, please contact Nicky with Bay Management Group at 267-225-2818 or email Nsilva@bmgphilly.com.

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia

(RLNE5180985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1621 W Montgomery Ave have any available units?
1621 W Montgomery Ave has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1621 W Montgomery Ave have?
Some of 1621 W Montgomery Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 W Montgomery Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1621 W Montgomery Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 W Montgomery Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1621 W Montgomery Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1621 W Montgomery Ave offer parking?
No, 1621 W Montgomery Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1621 W Montgomery Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1621 W Montgomery Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 W Montgomery Ave have a pool?
No, 1621 W Montgomery Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1621 W Montgomery Ave have accessible units?
No, 1621 W Montgomery Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 W Montgomery Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1621 W Montgomery Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

2100 Parkway
230 N 21st St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Republic
1930 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Melrose Park Manor
210 W Cheltenham Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19126
Metropolitan Bala
2746 Belmont Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Morris Park Apartments
7310 Ruskin Road
Philadelphia, PA 19151
The Royal Athena
600 Righters Ferry Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19004
Tremont Court Apartments
9128 Old Newtown Road
Philadelphia, PA 19115
Timbercove Apartments
8529 Rising Sun Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19111

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 BedroomsPhiladelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly PlacesPhiladelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs CreekSomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrookUniversity CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's UniversityTemple UniversityThomas Jefferson UniversityDrexel University