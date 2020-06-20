1621 W Montgomery Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This gorgeous 6 bedroom 3 bathroom apartment was recently rehabbed in the last 5 years! All bedrooms have wall to wall fresh carpeting! The bedrooms also are very large and can fit a queen-sized bed comfortably! The living room is spacious and leads to the updated kitchen with stone tiled flooring, vast custom cabinetry, microwave, stove, fridge, and more. The bathrooms are also updated and have stone tiled flooring, new vanity and a newer bathtub. The rear exterior features a concrete fenced-in patio for entertainment in the warmer months!



Washer and dryer in the apartment! This property also has Central Air!!



Pets welcome with additional $250 fee!



**MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY FOR 1/2 MONTH OF RENT OFF!



Conveniently located within a few blocks of Temple University! Easy access to Broad St., I-676, I-76, I-95, University City, and Center City.



To set up a showing of this property, please contact Nicky with Bay Management Group at 267-225-2818 or email Nsilva@bmgphilly.com.



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia



(RLNE5180985)