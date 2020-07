Amenities

Cozy studio on the 2nd floor of a beautiful historic brownstone building just a block from Rittenhouse Square available now! This unit has great hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, a separate modern kitchen, new windows, and a courtyard view for a quiet living experience! A/C unit provided, bike rack, laundry and additional private storage onsite. Beautiful Shared Courtyard for the building with a picnic table and bike rack. Heat, hot water and cooking gas included.