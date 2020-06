Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Large, renovated 3BR/2BA unit in Passyunk Square . Steps away from Broad street line. 2 Large bedroom and third room can be used a spare small bedroom or used as an office. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Beautiful hard wood floor, central air, video door bell. No pets, sorry. Tenants will be responsible for electric only. Water is included. Also parking could be available.