Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Amazing south street one bedroom with a renovated kitchen and bath. This space comes furnished with two bikes for exploring the city.Brand new beautiful hardwood flooring installed, and private terrace with BBQ grill



Will not be on the market long.



(RLNE3237361)