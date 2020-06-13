1600 SOUTH STREET

Amenities

Welcome to the apartments at 1600 South, where top quality and comfort come standard. Located on one of Philadelphia's most recognizable streets and in the heart of the vibrant Graduate Hospital community, this bi-level, pet friendly unit includes all the features on your wishlist, including hardwood flooring, comfortable living and dining area, video intercom security system, floor to ceiling windows, high ceilings, as well as a modern kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel GE appliances and a gorgeous tile backsplash. Feel like taking a bubble bath? Hop into the one bathroom's tiled tub, and take time to admire the tile flooring and quartz counter vanity. Running short on time? Jump into the other bath with its frameless glass enclosure shower with tile to the ceiling, as well as quartz countertops and tile flooring. The bedrooms in the unit are simply fabulous, with tons of light and closet space to go around. With additional perks such as a washer and dryer in the unit, storage space in the basement, as well as a security system 2 door cameras at the entrance, this is definitely a unit you need to see! Agent has ownership in property.