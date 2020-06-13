All apartments in Philadelphia
1600 SOUTH STREET

1600 South Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

1600 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,275

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 710 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to the apartments at 1600 South, where top quality and comfort come standard. Located on one of Philadelphia's most recognizable streets and in the heart of the vibrant Graduate Hospital community, this bi-level, pet friendly unit includes all the features on your wishlist, including hardwood flooring, comfortable living and dining area, video intercom security system, floor to ceiling windows, high ceilings, as well as a modern kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel GE appliances and a gorgeous tile backsplash. Feel like taking a bubble bath? Hop into the one bathroom's tiled tub, and take time to admire the tile flooring and quartz counter vanity. Running short on time? Jump into the other bath with its frameless glass enclosure shower with tile to the ceiling, as well as quartz countertops and tile flooring. The bedrooms in the unit are simply fabulous, with tons of light and closet space to go around. With additional perks such as a washer and dryer in the unit, storage space in the basement, as well as a security system 2 door cameras at the entrance, this is definitely a unit you need to see! Agent has ownership in property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 SOUTH STREET have any available units?
1600 SOUTH STREET has a unit available for $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 SOUTH STREET have?
Some of 1600 SOUTH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 SOUTH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1600 SOUTH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 SOUTH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1600 SOUTH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1600 SOUTH STREET offer parking?
No, 1600 SOUTH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1600 SOUTH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 SOUTH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 SOUTH STREET have a pool?
No, 1600 SOUTH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1600 SOUTH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1600 SOUTH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 SOUTH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 SOUTH STREET has units with dishwashers.
