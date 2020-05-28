All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:41 PM

1600 S BAILEY STREET

1600 South Bailey Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

1600 South Bailey Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Grays Ferry

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2ND FLOOR · Avail. now

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
air conditioning
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
alarm system
new construction
Clean and well maintained two bedroom apartment in Grays Ferry, just a block from Point Breeze, and surrounded by new construction! Apartment features brand new wide plank flooring throughout, open floor plan kitchen and living room, and two nice size bedrooms! Washer/dryer in unit, central air, and this home is protected by a state of the art 'SimpliSafe' alarm system that includes a Smart Phone door lock, and sensors on doors. This is an exciting neighborhood to live in as it transforms due to it's convenient location, easily accessible to Center City and University City!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 S BAILEY STREET have any available units?
1600 S BAILEY STREET has a unit available for $1,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 S BAILEY STREET have?
Some of 1600 S BAILEY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 S BAILEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1600 S BAILEY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 S BAILEY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1600 S BAILEY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1600 S BAILEY STREET offer parking?
No, 1600 S BAILEY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1600 S BAILEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 S BAILEY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 S BAILEY STREET have a pool?
No, 1600 S BAILEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1600 S BAILEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 1600 S BAILEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 S BAILEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 S BAILEY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
