1600 S BAILEY STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities alarm system new construction

Clean and well maintained two bedroom apartment in Grays Ferry, just a block from Point Breeze, and surrounded by new construction! Apartment features brand new wide plank flooring throughout, open floor plan kitchen and living room, and two nice size bedrooms! Washer/dryer in unit, central air, and this home is protected by a state of the art 'SimpliSafe' alarm system that includes a Smart Phone door lock, and sensors on doors. This is an exciting neighborhood to live in as it transforms due to it's convenient location, easily accessible to Center City and University City!