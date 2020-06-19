1538 N. 8th Street #1

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction walk in closets concierge hot tub

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities concierge hot tub internet access new construction

Incredible, Bi-Level New Construction 3BR/3BA in Ludlow Available Now! - Located in Ludlow neighborhood in Philadelphia, where you can breath and enjoy great space free from the crowds of some of it's nearby neighborhoods. This bi-level condo boasts striking and sophisticated interior finishes with oak floors throughout, a kitchen with marble herringbone backsplash, Frigidaire Gallery suite of SS appliances, and Quartz countertops, all designed around an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Enjoy all 1766 square feet which feels even more spacious because of the 25 foot wide building. The casement windows bring in great amounts of natural light, perfect for showing off your space. This unit features 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets and 3 full bathrooms. The true master suite features a SPA-like master bathroom with a spacious walk-in shower with double sided shower heads and hand held faucets and double sink vanity. There's more: two living areas, private backyard for this unit which is perfect for outdoor entertaining, Intercom system with buzzer, Nest thermostat, pilot house with wet bar, etc. It's a must see. Enjoy a summer evening on the roof deck exclusively accessed by only the three unit owners at this address. Enjoy views of the Benjamin Franklin bridge and downtown Philadelphia from this uniquely open vantage point on this quiet block. Just west of Fishtown and north of Northern Liberties, you get to enjoy the best of both worlds.



BONUS: When you rent with TCS Management, you can take advantage of our FREE 'Move Concierge Service' to help with: electric/gas setup, cable/internet/phone setup, quotes for movers/rental trucks/cleaners/renter insurance, change of address with USPS, license update with DMV and more! NO BROKER FEE. Choose TCS. We'll make the moving process as seamless and stress-free as possible for you!



Book your showing with Trena Clarke (TCS Management) while this great rental remains available!



************************************************************************************



PLEASE TEXT TRENA CLARKE FOR AN APPOINTMENT: 267-206-8112



************************************************************************************



Trena Clarke



PA License RS331035



TCS Management Services



107 S. 2nd Street (3rd Floor)



Philadelphia, PA 19106



OFFICE: 215-383-1439



CELL: 267-206-8112



(RLNE4324312)