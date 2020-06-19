All apartments in Philadelphia
1538 N. 8th Street #1

1538 N 8th St · (215) 275-2394
Location

1538 N 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Ludlow

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1538 N. 8th Street #1 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
walk in closets
concierge
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
hot tub
internet access
new construction
Incredible, Bi-Level New Construction 3BR/3BA in Ludlow Available Now! - Located in Ludlow neighborhood in Philadelphia, where you can breath and enjoy great space free from the crowds of some of it's nearby neighborhoods. This bi-level condo boasts striking and sophisticated interior finishes with oak floors throughout, a kitchen with marble herringbone backsplash, Frigidaire Gallery suite of SS appliances, and Quartz countertops, all designed around an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Enjoy all 1766 square feet which feels even more spacious because of the 25 foot wide building. The casement windows bring in great amounts of natural light, perfect for showing off your space. This unit features 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets and 3 full bathrooms. The true master suite features a SPA-like master bathroom with a spacious walk-in shower with double sided shower heads and hand held faucets and double sink vanity. There's more: two living areas, private backyard for this unit which is perfect for outdoor entertaining, Intercom system with buzzer, Nest thermostat, pilot house with wet bar, etc. It's a must see. Enjoy a summer evening on the roof deck exclusively accessed by only the three unit owners at this address. Enjoy views of the Benjamin Franklin bridge and downtown Philadelphia from this uniquely open vantage point on this quiet block. Just west of Fishtown and north of Northern Liberties, you get to enjoy the best of both worlds.

BONUS: When you rent with TCS Management, you can take advantage of our FREE 'Move Concierge Service' to help with: electric/gas setup, cable/internet/phone setup, quotes for movers/rental trucks/cleaners/renter insurance, change of address with USPS, license update with DMV and more! NO BROKER FEE. Choose TCS. We'll make the moving process as seamless and stress-free as possible for you!

Book your showing with Trena Clarke (TCS Management) while this great rental remains available!

PLEASE TEXT TRENA CLARKE FOR AN APPOINTMENT: 267-206-8112

Trena Clarke

PA License RS331035

TCS Management Services

107 S. 2nd Street (3rd Floor)

Philadelphia, PA 19106

OFFICE: 215-383-1439

CELL: 267-206-8112

(RLNE4324312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1538 N. 8th Street #1 have any available units?
1538 N. 8th Street #1 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1538 N. 8th Street #1 have?
Some of 1538 N. 8th Street #1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1538 N. 8th Street #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1538 N. 8th Street #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1538 N. 8th Street #1 pet-friendly?
No, 1538 N. 8th Street #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1538 N. 8th Street #1 offer parking?
No, 1538 N. 8th Street #1 does not offer parking.
Does 1538 N. 8th Street #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1538 N. 8th Street #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1538 N. 8th Street #1 have a pool?
No, 1538 N. 8th Street #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1538 N. 8th Street #1 have accessible units?
No, 1538 N. 8th Street #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1538 N. 8th Street #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1538 N. 8th Street #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
