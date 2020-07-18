1538 N 8th St # 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This stunning 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom apartment was built in 2018! Upon entering the unit is a large living room with wall to wall hardwood and with tall ceilings. The gorgeous hardwood flooring continues into the kitchen which has lovely quartz counter tops, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and tiled backsplash! Down the hallway are two very large bedrooms that can fit king sized bed comfortably with ample closet space and two full bathrooms.



The lower level features an additional den at the bottom of the stairs as well as a beautiful full bathroom and master suite! The lower level also features the washer and dryer! This unit has private access to the fenced in patio as well as a shared rooftop deck with views of the skyline!



Tenants are responsible for water, gas, and electric



Pets welcome with additional deposit and $50/mo. pet rent!



*Disclaimer - the photos are of multiple apartments in the triplex so some photos may not apply but all of the finishes are very similar.



Tucked away in Olde Kesington and equidistant to Fishtown and Temple University! Easy access to Girard Ave., Broad St., I-95, Ben Franklin Bridge, Frankford Ave., I-676, public transit and much more!



To set up a showing of this property, please contact Kevin with Bay Management Group at 484-798-7962 or email Kshishko@bmgphilly.com.



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia



