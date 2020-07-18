All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 18 2020

1538 N 8th St # 1

1538 N 8th St
Location

1538 N 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Ludlow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This stunning 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom apartment was built in 2018! Upon entering the unit is a large living room with wall to wall hardwood and with tall ceilings. The gorgeous hardwood flooring continues into the kitchen which has lovely quartz counter tops, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and tiled backsplash! Down the hallway are two very large bedrooms that can fit king sized bed comfortably with ample closet space and two full bathrooms.

The lower level features an additional den at the bottom of the stairs as well as a beautiful full bathroom and master suite! The lower level also features the washer and dryer! This unit has private access to the fenced in patio as well as a shared rooftop deck with views of the skyline!

Tenants are responsible for water, gas, and electric

Pets welcome with additional deposit and $50/mo. pet rent!

*Disclaimer - the photos are of multiple apartments in the triplex so some photos may not apply but all of the finishes are very similar.

Tucked away in Olde Kesington and equidistant to Fishtown and Temple University! Easy access to Girard Ave., Broad St., I-95, Ben Franklin Bridge, Frankford Ave., I-676, public transit and much more!

To set up a showing of this property, please contact Kevin with Bay Management Group at 484-798-7962 or email Kshishko@bmgphilly.com.

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia

(RLNE4895302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

