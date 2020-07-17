1532 Frankford Ave Unit 3R

Amenities

Fabulous 2 BR/2 Bath Fishtown Apartment + Large, Private Patio w/ Views!

Located in the heart of Fishtown next to amazing restaurants, shops, salons, cafés, and more. Palmer Park located just 2 blocks away, Palmer Doggie Depot (dog park) right around the corner. Close proximity to MFL El stations and to multiple bus routes. Easy access to I-95.



Property Highlights:

- Fully Renovated!

- 2 Full Bathrooms

- Bath Tub

- Private Patio w/ Views!

- Chef's Kitchen w/ Island

- Washer/Dryer In-Unit

- Dishwasher

- Light-filled - 2 Skylights!

- Gas Range w/ Hood

- Spacious Bedrooms

- Great Storage

- Hardwood Floors

- Open Concept

- Awesome Location!

- Pet-friendly with $50/month Pet Rent



Available now!



(RLNE5892077)