1532 Frankford Ave Unit 3R
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1532 Frankford Ave Unit 3R

1532 Frankford Avenue · (833) 993-1949
Location

1532 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Fishtown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit 3R · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
Fabulous 2 BR/2 Bath Fishtown Apartment + Large, Private Patio w/ Views!
Located in the heart of Fishtown next to amazing restaurants, shops, salons, cafés, and more. Palmer Park located just 2 blocks away, Palmer Doggie Depot (dog park) right around the corner. Close proximity to MFL El stations and to multiple bus routes. Easy access to I-95.

Property Highlights:
- Fully Renovated!
- 2 Full Bathrooms
- Bath Tub
- Private Patio w/ Views!
- Chef's Kitchen w/ Island
- Washer/Dryer In-Unit
- Dishwasher
- Light-filled - 2 Skylights!
- Gas Range w/ Hood
- Spacious Bedrooms
- Great Storage
- Hardwood Floors
- Open Concept
- Awesome Location!
- Pet-friendly with $50/month Pet Rent

Available now!

(RLNE5892077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

