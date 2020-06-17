All apartments in Philadelphia
1524 N 16TH STREET
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:41 PM

1524 N 16TH STREET

1524 North 16th Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

1524 North 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3F · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is a three-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment with a terrific Temple University location, bright interior, large eat-in kitchen, spacious living room, vaulted ceilings and laundry in the basement. 1524 N. 16th St. is 2 blocks from SEPTA~s Broad Street Line and Temple University~s campus and close to Yummy Pho, Burger Tank, Temple Rainbow, and Broad Deli. Water is included in the rent. Lease start is available any time but must end on 7/31/2020 or 7/31/2021. Credit score minimum of 650 and proof of income at least 2x the monthly rent. If the credit score is lower, we will consider an additional security deposit. Full-time students must have co-signers. Tenants pay gas and electricity. No pets, please. 1524 N. 16th St. is 2 blocks from SEPTA~s Broad Street Line and Temple University~s campus and close to Yummy Pho, Burger Tank, Temple Rainbow, and Broad Deli.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 N 16TH STREET have any available units?
1524 N 16TH STREET has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 1524 N 16TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1524 N 16TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 N 16TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1524 N 16TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1524 N 16TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1524 N 16TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1524 N 16TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1524 N 16TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 N 16TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1524 N 16TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1524 N 16TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1524 N 16TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 N 16TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1524 N 16TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1524 N 16TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1524 N 16TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
