1524 N 16TH STREET

This is a three-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment with a terrific Temple University location, bright interior, large eat-in kitchen, spacious living room, vaulted ceilings and laundry in the basement. 1524 N. 16th St. is 2 blocks from SEPTA~s Broad Street Line and Temple University~s campus and close to Yummy Pho, Burger Tank, Temple Rainbow, and Broad Deli. Water is included in the rent. Lease start is available any time but must end on 7/31/2020 or 7/31/2021. Credit score minimum of 650 and proof of income at least 2x the monthly rent. If the credit score is lower, we will consider an additional security deposit. Full-time students must have co-signers. Tenants pay gas and electricity. No pets, please. 1524 N. 16th St. is 2 blocks from SEPTA~s Broad Street Line and Temple University~s campus and close to Yummy Pho, Burger Tank, Temple Rainbow, and Broad Deli.