1521 Pine St Unit 1F

Amenities
Sun-filled, front-facing medium studio with loft in Rittenhouse Square!
This brownstone first floor, front facing studio offers a 26 foot by 10 foot main room, which has been almost completely renovated with new paint, full exposed brick wall, re-finished hardwood floors and a large renovated bathroom. Kitchen is off set from the main room with full refrigerator and gas stove.
Property Highlights:
- Loft Sleeping Area
- Exposed Brick
- Washer/Dryer in Building
- Claw-Style Bathtub/Shower Combo
- Updated Kitchen
- Full of Natural Light
- Gas Included
- Amazing Location!
Available Now!
(RLNE5835924)