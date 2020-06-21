1521 Pine St Unit 1F

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Sun-filled, front-facing medium studio with loft in Rittenhouse Square!

This brownstone first floor, front facing studio offers a 26 foot by 10 foot main room, which has been almost completely renovated with new paint, full exposed brick wall, re-finished hardwood floors and a large renovated bathroom. Kitchen is off set from the main room with full refrigerator and gas stove.



Property Highlights:



- Loft Sleeping Area

- Exposed Brick

- Washer/Dryer in Building

- Claw-Style Bathtub/Shower Combo

- Updated Kitchen

- Full of Natural Light

- Gas Included

- Amazing Location!



Available Now!



(RLNE5835924)