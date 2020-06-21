All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 14 2020

1521 Pine St Unit 1F

1521 Pine Street
Location

1521 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Rittenhouse Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
bathtub
Sun-filled, front-facing medium studio with loft in Rittenhouse Square!
This brownstone first floor, front facing studio offers a 26 foot by 10 foot main room, which has been almost completely renovated with new paint, full exposed brick wall, re-finished hardwood floors and a large renovated bathroom. Kitchen is off set from the main room with full refrigerator and gas stove.

Property Highlights:

- Loft Sleeping Area
- Exposed Brick
- Washer/Dryer in Building
- Claw-Style Bathtub/Shower Combo
- Updated Kitchen
- Full of Natural Light
- Gas Included
- Amazing Location!

Available Now!

(RLNE5835924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 Pine St Unit 1F have any available units?
1521 Pine St Unit 1F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521 Pine St Unit 1F have?
Some of 1521 Pine St Unit 1F's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 Pine St Unit 1F currently offering any rent specials?
1521 Pine St Unit 1F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 Pine St Unit 1F pet-friendly?
Yes, 1521 Pine St Unit 1F is pet friendly.
Does 1521 Pine St Unit 1F offer parking?
No, 1521 Pine St Unit 1F does not offer parking.
Does 1521 Pine St Unit 1F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1521 Pine St Unit 1F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 Pine St Unit 1F have a pool?
No, 1521 Pine St Unit 1F does not have a pool.
Does 1521 Pine St Unit 1F have accessible units?
No, 1521 Pine St Unit 1F does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 Pine St Unit 1F have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 Pine St Unit 1F does not have units with dishwashers.
