Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1518 N MASCHER STREET
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

1518 N MASCHER STREET

1518 North Mascher Street · No Longer Available
Location

1518 North Mascher Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Old Kensington

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Motivated Seller! Seller relocating! Located in popular Olde Kensington, just a few steps away from Frankford Ave & Front St! Enjoy the close proximity to public transportation, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, and more! With Suraya, Wm. Mulherins & Sons, LaColombe (just to name a few), you'll love the convenience of walking to local venues and restaurants. This 3 bed 3 bath condo has a roof deck, 8 years left on tax abatement, solid hardwood floors throughout and off-street parking!! The well designed open floor plans include expansive well-lit dining & living areas which have a fireplace as well as a modern kitchen on the main floor! The Kitchen features quartz counter tops, soft close white shaker cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and more! All of the must-haves for a buyer seeking a beautiful, up-to-date Kitchen. The spacious bedrooms have been thoughtfully designed to include plenty of closet space. Each bathroom has modern tiles and finishes. The private roof deck is the perfect place to entertain friends and family or just to be able to relax outside! VIRTUAL AND FACE TIME TOURS AVAILABLE! We don't want you to miss out or feel awkward asking for a visit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 N MASCHER STREET have any available units?
1518 N MASCHER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1518 N MASCHER STREET have?
Some of 1518 N MASCHER STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 N MASCHER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1518 N MASCHER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 N MASCHER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1518 N MASCHER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1518 N MASCHER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1518 N MASCHER STREET does offer parking.
Does 1518 N MASCHER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1518 N MASCHER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 N MASCHER STREET have a pool?
No, 1518 N MASCHER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1518 N MASCHER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1518 N MASCHER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 N MASCHER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1518 N MASCHER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
