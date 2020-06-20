1518 N MASCHER STREET

Amenities

Motivated Seller! Seller relocating! Located in popular Olde Kensington, just a few steps away from Frankford Ave & Front St! Enjoy the close proximity to public transportation, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, and more! With Suraya, Wm. Mulherins & Sons, LaColombe (just to name a few), you'll love the convenience of walking to local venues and restaurants. This 3 bed 3 bath condo has a roof deck, 8 years left on tax abatement, solid hardwood floors throughout and off-street parking!! The well designed open floor plans include expansive well-lit dining & living areas which have a fireplace as well as a modern kitchen on the main floor! The Kitchen features quartz counter tops, soft close white shaker cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and more! All of the must-haves for a buyer seeking a beautiful, up-to-date Kitchen. The spacious bedrooms have been thoughtfully designed to include plenty of closet space. Each bathroom has modern tiles and finishes. The private roof deck is the perfect place to entertain friends and family or just to be able to relax outside! VIRTUAL AND FACE TIME TOURS AVAILABLE! We don't want you to miss out or feel awkward asking for a visit.