Philadelphia, PA
1518 Frankford Ave Unit 3
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

1518 Frankford Ave Unit 3

1518 Frankford Avenue · (215) 800-1213 ext. 1210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1518 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Fishtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1518 Frankford Ave Unit 3 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,199

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2001 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
yoga
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
yoga
1518 Frankford Ave Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 Luxury Home w/ 1000sqf PRIVATE roof deck!!! - CLICK HERE FOR VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fmc3sspiBUz&brand=0

Nestled on Frankford Avenue within walking distance to places like Heffe Tacos, Poe's Sandwiches, La Colombe and so much more!

You have:
An expansive 2,000 sqft of living space
Espresso hardwood floors throughout
3 spacious bedrooms
2.5 Bathrooms
Full kitchen w/stainless steel appliances
Bay windows
Glass railings
Intercom access
and exclusive access to the 1000 sqft roof, which includes a beautiful pergola and ample seating.

Some of the best transportation access in the city is available, with a nearby entrance to I-95, and just a block from the Berks stop on the Market Frankford Line (the El) – find your way to the Navy Yard or Center City with ease. All of the local transit stops at 30th Street Station, where you can hop on Amtrak or Bolt Bus and be in New York, Baltimore, or DC in a matter of hours.

Right in the middle of Fishtown, the location rates at 95 in Walkability. A few blocks away, you can grab a coffee at Reanimator or La Colombe, or head to Amrita for your morning yoga. Frankford Ave has just about everything you could need – the pet supply store and gym are just around the corner, and you can enjoy weekends shopping Jinxed, Lululemon, Philadelphia Record Exchange, and the many other vintage and boutique shops along this main commercial corridor. On your way home from work, you can drop in for a show at some of the city's best music venues, get your evening workout in at your choice of yoga studios and gyms, or take your pick of nationally acclaimed restaurants – including Wm. Mulherin’s Sons, Pizzeria Beddia, Helm, Kensington Quarters, Cheu, and Suraya.

Between the fantastic amenities of the neighborhood and the luxury living at home, you will find all of your comforts easily met. Call or email today to schedule a private viewing!

Pets welcome!

(RLNE4972317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 Frankford Ave Unit 3 have any available units?
1518 Frankford Ave Unit 3 has a unit available for $3,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1518 Frankford Ave Unit 3 have?
Some of 1518 Frankford Ave Unit 3's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 Frankford Ave Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1518 Frankford Ave Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 Frankford Ave Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1518 Frankford Ave Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1518 Frankford Ave Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 1518 Frankford Ave Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1518 Frankford Ave Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1518 Frankford Ave Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 Frankford Ave Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 1518 Frankford Ave Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1518 Frankford Ave Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 1518 Frankford Ave Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 Frankford Ave Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1518 Frankford Ave Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
