1518 Frankford Ave Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 Luxury Home w/ 1000sqf PRIVATE roof deck!!! - CLICK HERE FOR VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fmc3sspiBUz&brand=0



Nestled on Frankford Avenue within walking distance to places like Heffe Tacos, Poe's Sandwiches, La Colombe and so much more!



You have:

An expansive 2,000 sqft of living space

Espresso hardwood floors throughout

3 spacious bedrooms

2.5 Bathrooms

Full kitchen w/stainless steel appliances

Bay windows

Glass railings

Intercom access

and exclusive access to the 1000 sqft roof, which includes a beautiful pergola and ample seating.



Some of the best transportation access in the city is available, with a nearby entrance to I-95, and just a block from the Berks stop on the Market Frankford Line (the El) – find your way to the Navy Yard or Center City with ease. All of the local transit stops at 30th Street Station, where you can hop on Amtrak or Bolt Bus and be in New York, Baltimore, or DC in a matter of hours.



Right in the middle of Fishtown, the location rates at 95 in Walkability. A few blocks away, you can grab a coffee at Reanimator or La Colombe, or head to Amrita for your morning yoga. Frankford Ave has just about everything you could need – the pet supply store and gym are just around the corner, and you can enjoy weekends shopping Jinxed, Lululemon, Philadelphia Record Exchange, and the many other vintage and boutique shops along this main commercial corridor. On your way home from work, you can drop in for a show at some of the city's best music venues, get your evening workout in at your choice of yoga studios and gyms, or take your pick of nationally acclaimed restaurants – including Wm. Mulherin’s Sons, Pizzeria Beddia, Helm, Kensington Quarters, Cheu, and Suraya.



Between the fantastic amenities of the neighborhood and the luxury living at home, you will find all of your comforts easily met. Call or email today to schedule a private viewing!



Pets welcome!



