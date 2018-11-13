All apartments in Philadelphia
1514 W GIRARD AVENUE
Last updated May 22 2020 at 1:38 AM

1514 W GIRARD AVENUE

1514 West Girard Avenue · (610) 624-1211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1514 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Francisville

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2F · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Brand new sunny 1br apartment located in the trendy and super convenient Francisville area! This fully renovated and tastefully re-designed historic mansion contains high ceilings, exposed brick, and rustic architectual accents. It also has a spacious community backyard which is perfect for hosting friends and family. This unit features oversized windows for plenty of natural lighting. It comes with a nice kitchen island with granite countertop, ample closet space, comfortable living space and a large upscale bathroom. It also has central ac with exposed ductwork and private laundry. The location is an extremely convenient commute to Center City, easy walk to Temple University or a short bike ride from the Art Museum and Kelly Drive areas. As this property is still under construction, we are offering tenants the option to customize paint color schemes and accent peices for this apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 W GIRARD AVENUE have any available units?
1514 W GIRARD AVENUE has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 1514 W GIRARD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1514 W GIRARD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 W GIRARD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1514 W GIRARD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1514 W GIRARD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1514 W GIRARD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1514 W GIRARD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1514 W GIRARD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 W GIRARD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1514 W GIRARD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1514 W GIRARD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1514 W GIRARD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 W GIRARD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1514 W GIRARD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1514 W GIRARD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1514 W GIRARD AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
