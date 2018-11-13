1514 W GIRARD AVENUE

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

Brand new sunny 1br apartment located in the trendy and super convenient Francisville area! This fully renovated and tastefully re-designed historic mansion contains high ceilings, exposed brick, and rustic architectual accents. It also has a spacious community backyard which is perfect for hosting friends and family. This unit features oversized windows for plenty of natural lighting. It comes with a nice kitchen island with granite countertop, ample closet space, comfortable living space and a large upscale bathroom. It also has central ac with exposed ductwork and private laundry. The location is an extremely convenient commute to Center City, easy walk to Temple University or a short bike ride from the Art Museum and Kelly Drive areas. As this property is still under construction, we are offering tenants the option to customize paint color schemes and accent peices for this apartment.