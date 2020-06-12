All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:22 AM

1504 N 61ST STREET

1504 North 61st Street · (215) 671-4710
Location

1504 North 61st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19151
Carroll Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1380 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom, straight thru with open front porch. Room for the whole family. Fenced in front and rear yards. Convenient location. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation all within walking distance.Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Applicants must meet credit specifications and income requirements to qualify. Requirements include first and last month's rent plus a security deposit equal to one month~s rent. Tenants are required to show proof of Renter~s Insurance. $50 application fee per adult. Application and criteria attached.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 N 61ST STREET have any available units?
1504 N 61ST STREET has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 1504 N 61ST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1504 N 61ST STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 N 61ST STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1504 N 61ST STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1504 N 61ST STREET offer parking?
No, 1504 N 61ST STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1504 N 61ST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 N 61ST STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 N 61ST STREET have a pool?
No, 1504 N 61ST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1504 N 61ST STREET have accessible units?
No, 1504 N 61ST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 N 61ST STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1504 N 61ST STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1504 N 61ST STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1504 N 61ST STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
