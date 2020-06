Amenities

This one bedroom, one bath apartment has everything you need and is in a phenomenal location. The living space offers two large windows and beautiful hardwood flooring. The kitchen has tile floor with tons of cabinetry and ample counter space. The spacious bedroom has three large windows, hardwood flooring and good closet space, it's the perfect space for resting after a hard days work! Plus this unit has it's own laundry unit! Available from May 1st.