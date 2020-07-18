15 S 45TH STREET

Amenities

Beautiful home at a PRIME location. This updated 2 bedroom home for rent is close to both Penn and Drexel Campus. Modern Kitchen with newer stove, high ceilings throughout, and full bath. Stunning hardwood floors in living and dining area. Washer and Dryer on 2nd floor. Landlord will be installing new carpeting. Great outdoor space. 1 block to the El and Chestnut Street buses to Center City. 10 minutes to Center City by car or bike, or SEPTA. Close to all that University City has to offer dining, nightlife, and shopping. NO CATS ALLOWED.