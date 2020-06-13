15 N 54TH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom, straight thru with room for the whole family. Open front porch and fenced in rear yard. All bedrooms are ample sized. Convenient location. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation all within walking distance.Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Applicants must meet credit specifications and income requirements to qualify. Requirements include first and last month's rent plus a security deposit equal to one month~s rent. Tenants are required to show proof of Renter~s Insurance. $50 application fee per adult. Application and criteria attached.