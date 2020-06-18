1448 South 17th Street

Amenities

Available for immediate move in- prime location in Point Breeze, commercial unit with a garage. This corner commercial rental features a spacious open first floor, an oversized garage, half bathroom and a full unfinished basement. The location is great, centrally located in the neighborhood at 17th and Dickinson, so you will be sure to have great exposure for your business. First floor is currently zoned CM1 and features a large open floor plan. It has gorgeous, exposed wood ceilings at a soaring height, decorative cement floors, an updated powder room, utility sink area and a 1 car garage with additional space for storage and access to the basement and garage. The exterior features stucco, new rubber roof and new sidewalks. Handicap accessible (ramp and bathroom). The recessed lighting showcases the beautiful handcrafted wood ceilings and the large windows cover both sides of the corner property, allowing natural light to flood in as well as providing the perfect space for advertising. The unit is move in ready with updates throughout and the Owner is willing to allow Tenants to modify, with approval. The multiple entrances offer added options with a door at the corner of 17th and Dickinson, a 2nd entrance on Dickinson (handicap accessible), an electronic garage door and the basement can be accessed from inside or by using the bilco doors outside. This prime location can serve many uses, so let your imagination run wild. Some ideas include a cafe, coffee shop, artist studio, office space, store, etc. and with all the development in the area, the need for more businesses is strong. Please note: Tenant will be responsible for confirming the planned use is approved by the city of Philadelphia. The unit also features central heat and air, as well as newer windows and doors and a hardwired fire alarm system. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities. The full basement is unfinished and runs the length and width of the property providing extra space to suit various business needs. The building is highly visible from foot or vehicle, and is easily accessible by bus, subway and close to major roads. Don~t miss the chance to make this unique corner property the next location of your business.This unit is near all the new business's Point Breeze has to offer such as American Sardine Bar, OCF Coffeehouse, On Point Bistro, and more! Easy access to buses, trains, and major roads.