1448 South 17th Street
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

1448 South 17th Street

1448 South 17th Street · (267) 322-2588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1448 South 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Newbold

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
alarm system
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
alarm system
coffee bar
parking
garage
Available for immediate move in- prime location in Point Breeze, commercial unit with a garage. This corner commercial rental features a spacious open first floor, an oversized garage, half bathroom and a full unfinished basement. The location is great, centrally located in the neighborhood at 17th and Dickinson, so you will be sure to have great exposure for your business. First floor is currently zoned CM1 and features a large open floor plan. It has gorgeous, exposed wood ceilings at a soaring height, decorative cement floors, an updated powder room, utility sink area and a 1 car garage with additional space for storage and access to the basement and garage. The exterior features stucco, new rubber roof and new sidewalks. Handicap accessible (ramp and bathroom). The recessed lighting showcases the beautiful handcrafted wood ceilings and the large windows cover both sides of the corner property, allowing natural light to flood in as well as providing the perfect space for advertising. The unit is move in ready with updates throughout and the Owner is willing to allow Tenants to modify, with approval. The multiple entrances offer added options with a door at the corner of 17th and Dickinson, a 2nd entrance on Dickinson (handicap accessible), an electronic garage door and the basement can be accessed from inside or by using the bilco doors outside. This prime location can serve many uses, so let your imagination run wild. Some ideas include a cafe, coffee shop, artist studio, office space, store, etc. and with all the development in the area, the need for more businesses is strong. Please note: Tenant will be responsible for confirming the planned use is approved by the city of Philadelphia. The unit also features central heat and air, as well as newer windows and doors and a hardwired fire alarm system. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities. The full basement is unfinished and runs the length and width of the property providing extra space to suit various business needs. The building is highly visible from foot or vehicle, and is easily accessible by bus, subway and close to major roads. Don~t miss the chance to make this unique corner property the next location of your business.This unit is near all the new business's Point Breeze has to offer such as American Sardine Bar, OCF Coffeehouse, On Point Bistro, and more! Easy access to buses, trains, and major roads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1448 South 17th Street have any available units?
1448 South 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1448 South 17th Street have?
Some of 1448 South 17th Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1448 South 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1448 South 17th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1448 South 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1448 South 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1448 South 17th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1448 South 17th Street does offer parking.
Does 1448 South 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1448 South 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1448 South 17th Street have a pool?
No, 1448 South 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1448 South 17th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1448 South 17th Street has accessible units.
Does 1448 South 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1448 South 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
