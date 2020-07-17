1444 N ORKNEY STREET

Amenities

*NOW WELCOMING IN-PERSON TOURS!! - MASKS REQUIRED* A massive four story 5 bedroom, 3 full, 2 half bathroom home with central air/heat, hardwood floors throughout and recessed lighting. Set in a fantastic location in Olde Kensingston, next to Northern Liberties, Fishtown, close proximity to I-95 and just steps from ReAnimator Coffee, Original 13 Ciderworks, New Liberty Distillery, Cruz Playground and Rec Center and more! You can enter through the garage or through the front door where you'll notice a beautiful black and white tiled foyer, a bedroom down the hall with an ensuite powder room and patio. The finished basement has tile flooring and full bathroom. The second floor boasts a huge open floor plan living room and kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast bar with designer lighting above, tons of cabinet space, wine rack, garbage disposal and stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, wine fridge and gas range. Up the stairs to the third floor you have two spacious bedrooms on either side of the home with a large closet and floor to ceiling windows, the second full bathroom with double vanity sinks, a tub shower/tub and front loading washer/dryer. Finally, the fourth floor features the master suite with more floor to ceiling windows, a walk in closet, bathroom with double vanity sinks, glass shower, wet bar and a rear deck with City skyline view!!*Pets permitted with $500 non-refundable pet fee