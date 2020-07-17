All apartments in Philadelphia
1444 N ORKNEY STREET
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:59 AM

1444 N ORKNEY STREET

1444 North Orkney Street · (215) 735-7368
Location

1444 North Orkney Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Old Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,365

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 2085 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
*NOW WELCOMING IN-PERSON TOURS!! - MASKS REQUIRED* A massive four story 5 bedroom, 3 full, 2 half bathroom home with central air/heat, hardwood floors throughout and recessed lighting. Set in a fantastic location in Olde Kensingston, next to Northern Liberties, Fishtown, close proximity to I-95 and just steps from ReAnimator Coffee, Original 13 Ciderworks, New Liberty Distillery, Cruz Playground and Rec Center and more! You can enter through the garage or through the front door where you'll notice a beautiful black and white tiled foyer, a bedroom down the hall with an ensuite powder room and patio. The finished basement has tile flooring and full bathroom. The second floor boasts a huge open floor plan living room and kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast bar with designer lighting above, tons of cabinet space, wine rack, garbage disposal and stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, wine fridge and gas range. Up the stairs to the third floor you have two spacious bedrooms on either side of the home with a large closet and floor to ceiling windows, the second full bathroom with double vanity sinks, a tub shower/tub and front loading washer/dryer. Finally, the fourth floor features the master suite with more floor to ceiling windows, a walk in closet, bathroom with double vanity sinks, glass shower, wet bar and a rear deck with City skyline view!!*Pets permitted with $500 non-refundable pet fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1444 N ORKNEY STREET have any available units?
1444 N ORKNEY STREET has a unit available for $3,365 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1444 N ORKNEY STREET have?
Some of 1444 N ORKNEY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1444 N ORKNEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1444 N ORKNEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1444 N ORKNEY STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1444 N ORKNEY STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1444 N ORKNEY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1444 N ORKNEY STREET offers parking.
Does 1444 N ORKNEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1444 N ORKNEY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1444 N ORKNEY STREET have a pool?
No, 1444 N ORKNEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1444 N ORKNEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 1444 N ORKNEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1444 N ORKNEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1444 N ORKNEY STREET has units with dishwashers.
