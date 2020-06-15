1429 Spruce Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Copy this link to your browser for a video walkthrough!!

https://www.dropbox.com/s/n6vz59vcmfez6th/1429%204F.MOV?dl=0



Fantastic, large studio available in Rittenhouse Sq/Ave of the Arts Modern Bathroom Also has a renovated eat-in kitchen which features a garbage disposal, dishwasher and gas stove!



This terrific studio apartment has nice hardwood flooring and tile in the kitchen. Apartment has a very large bathroom and two spacious closets.



Water and cooking gas are included in the rent. Tenant pays electricity (heat and a/c are electric).



Laundry and additional storage in the building.



Apartment is located on Spruce Street between 14th and 15th Street, across the street from the famous Kimmel Center, and conveniently near the Avenue of the Arts, Broad Street and Rittenhouse Square!



To see this apartment in person, please call the office to schedule an appointment OR Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/498213



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,215.00

Contact us to schedule a showing.