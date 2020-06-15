All apartments in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
1429 Spruce Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:41 PM

1429 Spruce Street

1429 Spruce Street · (215) 703-2889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1429 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Avenue of the Arts South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Studio

Unit 4F · Avail. now

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Copy this link to your browser for a video walkthrough!!
https://www.dropbox.com/s/n6vz59vcmfez6th/1429%204F.MOV?dl=0

Fantastic, large studio available in Rittenhouse Sq/Ave of the Arts Modern Bathroom Also has a renovated eat-in kitchen which features a garbage disposal, dishwasher and gas stove!

This terrific studio apartment has nice hardwood flooring and tile in the kitchen. Apartment has a very large bathroom and two spacious closets.

Water and cooking gas are included in the rent. Tenant pays electricity (heat and a/c are electric).

Laundry and additional storage in the building.

Apartment is located on Spruce Street between 14th and 15th Street, across the street from the famous Kimmel Center, and conveniently near the Avenue of the Arts, Broad Street and Rittenhouse Square!

To see this apartment in person, please call the office to schedule an appointment OR Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/498213

Smoking: No

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,215.00
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

