1429 N 15TH STREET

1429 North 15th Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1429 North 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Avenue of the Arts North

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 1D · Avail. now

$760

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
Templetown studio apartment for rent featuring garbage disposal, central heating, and basement coin-op laundry. 1429 N. 15th St. is l block from SEPTA~s Broad Street Line, Temple University~s campus, Yummy Pho, Burger Tank, Temple Rainbow, and Broad Deli. Lease start available now through 8/1/20. Lease end date 7/31/20 or 7/31/21. Credit score minimum of 650 and proof of income at least 2x the monthly rent. If the credit score is lower, we will consider with additional security deposit. Full-time students must have co-signers. Heat and water are included in the rent. Tenants pay for electricity. No pets, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

