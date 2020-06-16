1429 N 15TH STREET

Amenities

Templetown studio apartment for rent featuring garbage disposal, central heating, and basement coin-op laundry. 1429 N. 15th St. is l block from SEPTA~s Broad Street Line, Temple University~s campus, Yummy Pho, Burger Tank, Temple Rainbow, and Broad Deli. Lease start available now through 8/1/20. Lease end date 7/31/20 or 7/31/21. Credit score minimum of 650 and proof of income at least 2x the monthly rent. If the credit score is lower, we will consider with additional security deposit. Full-time students must have co-signers. Heat and water are included in the rent. Tenants pay for electricity. No pets, please.