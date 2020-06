Amenities

One of a kind apartment across from Kimmel Center with private roof deck! Very unique one bedroom with great loft space for additional storage or home office. The property is a beautiful four-story brick multifamily building located in the heart of the city! Blocks from Rittenhouse Square, Broad Street, City Hall, and all the restaurants and amenities the city has to offer! Property has laundry in the building and the apartment has central HVAC system. Did I mention the private rooftop deck?!? This is a true gem!