Amenities

in unit laundry new construction elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities elevator new construction

Be only the 2nd person to live in this new construction Fishtown condo. Secured fob access for the front door and to access the elevator. Upon entering the unit you will find a convenient coat closet. Full hall and guest bath to your right and second bedroom with tons of natural light and closet space straight ahead. Down the hall you will find the mast suite with custom tile in the bath and again plenty of closet space and natural light. On the way to the living area you will find the full size washer and dryer. The living area is open concept leaving plenty of ways to set up your space. High end appliance, cabinets, and back splash make cooking in this condo even sweeter. Being a corner unit the kitchen and living area are flooded with natural light. Hardwoods flow throughout this sunny and airy condo. Located on Frankford ave, a block from la colombe and everything else great about Fishtown at your fingertips. The building also has a secured package system for your amazon deliveries!