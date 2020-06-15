13675 PHILMONT AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Second floor, 2,000 sq ft condo in Chancellors Court, North East Philadelphia (Philmont and Bustleton Ave). 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, very large (17" x 22") loft. Open floor plan. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large island, new granite countertops, pantry and breakfast area. Dining room. New laminate flooring throughout. Two large + a walk-in closet in master bedroom. Master bath has double vanity, shower, large soaking tub and linen closet. Private balcony. Close to Rt. 1, PA Turnpike and walking distance to Somerton Train Station and Bustleton Ave. Inclusions: refrigerator, washer and dryer. Pet Friendly.