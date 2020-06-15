All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 13675 PHILMONT AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
13675 PHILMONT AVENUE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:40 PM

13675 PHILMONT AVENUE

13675 Philmont Avenue · (215) 677-2200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Somerton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13675 Philmont Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19116
Somerton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 30 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1952 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Second floor, 2,000 sq ft condo in Chancellors Court, North East Philadelphia (Philmont and Bustleton Ave). 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, very large (17" x 22") loft. Open floor plan. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large island, new granite countertops, pantry and breakfast area. Dining room. New laminate flooring throughout. Two large + a walk-in closet in master bedroom. Master bath has double vanity, shower, large soaking tub and linen closet. Private balcony. Close to Rt. 1, PA Turnpike and walking distance to Somerton Train Station and Bustleton Ave. Inclusions: refrigerator, washer and dryer. Pet Friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13675 PHILMONT AVENUE have any available units?
13675 PHILMONT AVENUE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 13675 PHILMONT AVENUE have?
Some of 13675 PHILMONT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13675 PHILMONT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
13675 PHILMONT AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13675 PHILMONT AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13675 PHILMONT AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 13675 PHILMONT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 13675 PHILMONT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 13675 PHILMONT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13675 PHILMONT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13675 PHILMONT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 13675 PHILMONT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 13675 PHILMONT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 13675 PHILMONT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 13675 PHILMONT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13675 PHILMONT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 13675 PHILMONT AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westmont Village
1810 West Susquehanna Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19121
Rock Hill
205 Rock St
Philadelphia, PA 19128
1600 Walnut Street
1600 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Avenir
1515 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
The Royal Athena
600 Righters Ferry Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19004
Apartments @ Brewerytown
3019 - 3041 Master St
Philadelphia, PA 19121
The Point at Rittenhouse Row
1601 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
The Sterling Apartment Homes
1815 John F Kennedy Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity