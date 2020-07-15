Amenities

1356 South St - Unit 2 Available 08/05/20 Newly Renovated South Philly Apartment - This apartment is centrally located on South Street just off of Broad Street, with the Broad Street Subway Station and multiple forms of public transportation right outside your door! Walking distance to Center City, the Avenue of the Arts and all of the shops and restaurants South Street has to offer. Enter the apartment through this ultra modern kitchen that features plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The spacious open-concept living room/kitchen area features hardwood floors and large windows that soak the entire space in natural light. The bathroom is just around the corner from the kitchen with fantastic tile throughout, shower and vanity. Bedrooms are located on opposites sides of the apartment and feature large closets, and tall ceilings and windows. Stackable washer/dryer in unit.



(RLNE4987602)