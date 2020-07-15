All apartments in Philadelphia
1356 South St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

1356 South St

1356 South Street · (215) 594-7469
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1356 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Hawthorne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1356 South St - Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1356 South St - Unit 2 Available 08/05/20 Newly Renovated South Philly Apartment - This apartment is centrally located on South Street just off of Broad Street, with the Broad Street Subway Station and multiple forms of public transportation right outside your door! Walking distance to Center City, the Avenue of the Arts and all of the shops and restaurants South Street has to offer. Enter the apartment through this ultra modern kitchen that features plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The spacious open-concept living room/kitchen area features hardwood floors and large windows that soak the entire space in natural light. The bathroom is just around the corner from the kitchen with fantastic tile throughout, shower and vanity. Bedrooms are located on opposites sides of the apartment and feature large closets, and tall ceilings and windows. Stackable washer/dryer in unit.

(RLNE4987602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1356 South St have any available units?
1356 South St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1356 South St have?
Some of 1356 South St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1356 South St currently offering any rent specials?
1356 South St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1356 South St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1356 South St is pet friendly.
Does 1356 South St offer parking?
No, 1356 South St does not offer parking.
Does 1356 South St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1356 South St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1356 South St have a pool?
No, 1356 South St does not have a pool.
Does 1356 South St have accessible units?
No, 1356 South St does not have accessible units.
Does 1356 South St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1356 South St has units with dishwashers.
